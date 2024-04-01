Cloudy, windy conditions to give way to fair skies Tuesday, and no rain expected for awhile

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A cold front will arrive early Tuesday and clear skies, but very warm temperatures will persist. Expect a fair and mild midweek, and no rainfall is anticipated through the upcoming weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Clearing skies and a high near 90 for Tuesday

Mild midweek, with lessening winds and seasonable temperatures

No rainfall is expected through the weekend to come

It doesn't look promising for eclipse viewing next Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 70s

Winds:

South southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

Tuesday:

Clearing but windy and quite warm

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

North 16 to 28 mph

Wednesday:

Sunny, breezy and dry

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

North 13 to 24 mph

A cold front dries out the atmosphere, with cooler nights and mild days expected by midweek. No rain through the weekend, but rain chances return early next week.