Cloudy, Windy and Humid With Dense Sea Fog Tonight; Expect Near Zero Visibility at Times

Clouds, Warm Breezes and Morning Fog Sunday
Bennett
Dense Sea Fog Overspreads the Area Overnight
Posted at 3:57 PM, Feb 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-27 18:06:22-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend was awash with humid Gulf air late today, and with cool Gulf waters dense sea fog is poised with swamp the region overnight.

Morning fog gives way to a breezy, cloudy and warm Sunday afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. Temperatures will remain well above normal through the remainder of the weekend, but the Monday cold front will drop the mercury 15 to 20 degrees through early Wednesday.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Otherwise, expect highs this week in the 70s and lows from the upper 50s to lower 60s this coming week. Another cold front arrives Thursday night and will be accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms, but only minor temperature changes.

