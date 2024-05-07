Cloudy/humid today; brutal heat and humidity midweek; rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The excessive heat and humidity will need to be respected Wednesday and Thursday, but after a cold front Thursday night temperatures return to normal. A weekend disturbance may bring ample and much needed rains.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- It's not just the heat; it's the humidity
- Take mid-summer excessive heat precautions
- Rain chances and cooler air follow late week and through the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
South southeast 10 to 16 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 110 degrees
Winds:
South 11 to 23 mph
Thursday:
Mostly sunny and very hot
Temperature:
High in the upper 90s with a heat index around 113 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 9 to 13 mph
This early-season excessive heat is no joke, so be prepared and don't let it sneak up on you.