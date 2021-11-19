Cloudy, breezy, chilly conditions persist over Coastal Bend early today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Clouds and areas of light rain lingered overnight in the Coastal Bend with temperatures in the 50s and a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

High pressure will keep things cool today, but will move quickly east to warm the region over the weekend, but a cold front Sunday night brings showers and cooler temperatures.

Despite clearing skies on Friday, temperatures should linger in the 60s through the afternoon. Onshore flow returns in abundance through the weekend to bring in more heat and moisture ahead of a Sunday night cold front.

Scattered showers will accompany that front, followed by clearing skies and cooler temperatures to begin the work week.

Temperatures will gradually return to above normal levels by midweek, ahead of a disturbance that promises rain chances by Wednesday afternoon.

It looks like a showery, stormy Thanksgiving Day for South Texas, with highs around 80 degrees.

