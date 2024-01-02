Cloudy, breezy and cool with showers this evening, fair and cool midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance brought showers and thunderstorms from the Red River to the Rio Grande today, and after a fair and cool midweek another storm promises significant rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Look for a weekend warming trend followed by a strong cold front late Monday. Extremely windy and dry conditions will promote dangerous fire weather on Tuesday. Still, no brutally cold air is forecast over the next week, with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s and overnights in the 40s and 50s. In fact, look for a low in the lower 60s and a high near 80 on Monday.

The active weather pattern will mean breezy to windy conditions through Thursday, and very windy next Tuesday following the strong cold front. Small craft should exercise caution the next few days, with elevated seas and choppy to rough bays. Meanwhile, rainfall from this pattern will total up to around 3/4 inch this evening (greatest along the coast) and up to 1 1/2 inches for your Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday will skirt the northern counties and generally only modest rainfall accumulations.

