Cloudy, breezy and cool as we head into Friday, with a cooler weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday everyone!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold front moved through the area

Cloud cover increases and sticks around most of today

Temps only top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s

Freeze Watch issued for majority of the area Saturday night into Sunday morning

Well we saw the cold front work through early this morning bringing cooler and windier conditions to the Coastal Bend. Today will hold on to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions from the north around 15-25 mph. By this evening we'll see the cloud cover clear from north to south and leave us in store for chilly mornings this weekend. Currently we have a freeze watch issued for our inland neighborhoods going into Sunday morning where temps could drop as low as the mid and upper 20s so remember to protect the four P's! Luckily by the first week of February(next week) we'll see the 70s return and a weak rain chance work in by Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

Temperature: 59F

Winds: N 10-20 mph, G 25-30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear



Temperature: 37F

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 55F

Winds: N-NE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

I hope you have a great end to the week and to January this weekend!