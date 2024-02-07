Watch Now
Cloudy and windy through tonight, stray showers Thursday then scattered thunderstorms for your weekend

Edward Cruz
Thunderstorms with heavy rain today and Tuesday
Posted at 5:31 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 18:31:37-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Look for stray showers Thursday then scattered thunderstorms this weekend. A late Sunday cold front ushers in a clear and cool start to the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloudy, windy and very mild overnight
  • Stray showers, mainly northern Coastal Bend, on Thursday
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy, windy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 33 mph

Thursday :
Mostly cloudy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 26 mph

For your weekend Big Game outdoor plans, make sure to have a Plan B for the indoor alternative, in case of rain.

