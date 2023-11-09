Cloudy and showery this afternoon; breezy, stormy and colder late tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air instability and an associated cold front will bring much cooler, breezy and wet conditions tonight into early next week, with significant rainfall totals of up to four inches. After highs in the 80s over the first half of this week, expect the mercury to struggle into the lower to middle 60s over the next several days. Overnights will linger in the middle 50s. A north wind at 12 to 24 mph and the rain will keep outdoor activities challenged.

The cold front bringing the chilly air will sweep through the Coastal Bend during the late evening hours Thursday, and along that front will be numerous showers and thunderstorms. In fact, waves of instability will keep cloudy, showery and sometimes stormy conditions in place Friday through Monday of next week as well. Repeated rainfall will accumulate to as much as 4 inches before we dry out midweek. Highs will return to the lower 70s as the sun reappears Wednesday and Thursday. Tonight's football playoff games will be damp, and there is a possibility of lightning impacts on area games. The same may hold true both Friday and Saturday, and Veterans Day activities on Saturday will be held in rainy, cool and breezy conditions.

At least the tropics are quiet...for now.

