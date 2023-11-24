Cloudy and mild this weekend but expect light rain tonight through early Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air instability and a coastal trough lift moisture over South Texas this weekend, bringing periods of light rain through early Sunday, then a cold front late Sunday sends temperatures plunging early in the work week. Temperatures moderate mid- to late-week with increasing chances of significant precipitation, especially Thursday and Friday.

Expect the usual Fall roller-coaster temperatures over the coming week. Highs in the lower 70s this weekend will plunge into the upper 50s to lower 60s Monday and Tuesday before moderating to the 60s and 70s later in the week. Overnights in the 60s this weekend will dip to the 40s and 50s Monday through Thursday before returning to lower 60s by Friday.

Winds will play an important role this weekend and early next week. Strong east to northeasterly flow this weekend will raise rip current levels to moderate and may induce minor coastal flooding. Operators of small marine craft should exercise caution, with 3 to 5 foot seas and slight choppy to occasionally choppy bays. A strong cold front arriving late Sunday afternoon will mean strong northerly winds through early week, and both Wind Advisories and a Small Craft Advisory should be expected for the beginning of the work week.

Rainfall amounts will be light over the weekend but more significant later this coming week. A weak coastal trough lifts Gulf moisture over the region to bring areas of light rain tonight through early Sunday, with rainfall totaling less than 1/10 of an inch. A more prominent disturbance in the upper air will combine with increasing heat and moisture Wednesday through Friday to bring scattered to numerous showers, especially late Thursday through Friday. Rainfall may total near an inch during this period.

There are no tropical threats at this time.