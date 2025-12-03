Cloudy and mild for Wednesday with our next cold front expected tomorrow morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloud cover sticks around all day and into Friday later this week

Isolated rain chances today, tomorrow, and Friday so keep the umbrella nearby!

Cold front tomorrow morning means temps drop as we go throughout our Thursday with the PM being cooler than the AM

Today we're starting off a little warmer in the 50s for most of us with this blanket of cloud cover overhead. The cloudiness will stick around into tomorrow and Friday as rain chances start to kick up as well with a frontal overrunning pattern. Tomorrow is pretty interesting in itself because we'll have a cold front work through the area in the morning meaning the afternoon will see temps drop into the 50s after a morning in the 60s. This weekend luckily looks much nicer with sunshine returning to the area and temps increasing to the 70s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 69F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 60F

Winds: N-NE 5 mph

Thursday: Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 65F (this will be earlier in the day roughly 9-11am before cooling down)

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!