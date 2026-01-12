Cloudy and cool to start the week with a few showers on the way tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

Cloudy and cool to start the week into Tuesday

Rain chance builds slightly by tonight into tomorrow

Cold fronts on the way keep us in the 60s for most of this week

Today we have plenty of cloud cover overhead and temperatures kicking us off in the 50s with a few upper 40s sprinkled in. By tonight we'll see a few scattered showers push into the area, however not everyone will see this rainfall with how spotty it will be. Some of this could return by tomorrow night before the rest of the work week looks to dry us out precipitation wise. In terms of temperatures this week we'll be in a battle between the 60s and 70s thanks to a couple of cold fronts on the way by Wednesday night and Friday evening. Longer range data has us starting to warm up outside of the seven day forecast so make sure to enjoy the 60s while we have them!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 66F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 50F

Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 64F

Winds: N 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!