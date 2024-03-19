Cloudy and cool overnight, rain chances return Wednesday night and again Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms with significant rainfall will pelt the Coastal Bend Wednesday night and Thursday, then more rain chances return early next week along with cooler air.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy and cool tonight; still cloudy and coolish Wednesday with a few showers

Thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday will drop substantial rainfall

Fair and warm through the coming weekend

More storms next Monday night and early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the lower 60s

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday

Cloudy and breezy with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Wednesday Night and Thursday:

Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s; high near 80

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest Thursday afternoon

Rainfall totals well in excess of an inch can be expected Wednesday night and Thursday, with more rain coming early next week.