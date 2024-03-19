Watch Now
Cloudy and cool overnight, rain chances return Wednesday night and again Monday

Bolt of lightening in a night sky
Bolt of lightening in a night sky during a thunderstorm with copy space in a weather or meteorology concept
Posted at 5:25 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 18:25:03-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms with significant rainfall will pelt the Coastal Bend Wednesday night and Thursday, then more rain chances return early next week along with cooler air.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cloudy and cool tonight; still cloudy and coolish Wednesday with a few showers
  • Thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday will drop substantial rainfall
  • Fair and warm through the coming weekend
  • More storms next Monday night and early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy and cool
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday
Cloudy and breezy with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph

Wednesday Night and Thursday:
Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s; high near 80
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest Thursday afternoon

Rainfall totals well in excess of an inch can be expected Wednesday night and Thursday, with more rain coming early next week.

