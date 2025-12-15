Cloudy and chilly as we start the week with a quick warm up on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool and Partly Cloudy today in the upper 50s & lower 60s

Warmer and moister air begins working in tomorrow with a cloudy Tuesday for us

Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning before drying out into the weekend

Today we're starting off the week cool with 30s and 40s across the Coastal Bend and a chilly breeze out of the north 10-15mph. By tomorrow we'll see winds shift back from the south bringing warmer temperatures and more moisture to the area. With this we'll see some isolated to scattered showers develop tomorrow night and stick around into the AM hours on Wednesday possibly even early in the afternoon. We can expect the 80s to return by Thursday before our next cold front looks to work in Friday. Even if it does maintain it's strength and reach us though, it'll be brief with the 80s once again returning into the weekend and potentially next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 59F

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

Temperature: 49F

Winds: E-NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 70F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week Coastal Bend!