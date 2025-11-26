Cloudy and breezy through the remainder of the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have fall-like temperatures in the forecast the next few days thanks to this morning's cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This morning started off with some shower activity across our neighborhoods as our latest cold front pushed through our area. This afternoon, temperatures topped out in the low to mid 70s. We will continue to see highs in the 70s through Friday, making Thanksgiving Day a great forecast.

Thanksgiving Day, temperatures will start in the mid 50s and rise to the mid 70s. We will see increased winds in the morning and afternoon similar to today. Our next cold front is expected to move in late this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, clear skies

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: NNE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: ENE 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!