Clouds linger over Coastal Bend; fair and warmer Friday into next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Low-level moisture gliding over a dome of modified Polar air is keeping cloudiness over the Coastal Bend today and tonight, but expect fair skies and much warmer conditions Friday into the middle of next week. The Gulf moisture should disperse early Friday, returning partly cloudy and warmer conditions to the region. Without substantial upper-level support, little to no meaningful rainfall is expected into the middle of next week. By Thursday, however, instability and moisture associated with an upper level low in South Texas and a mid-level disturbance moving out of the Rockies will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will climb from near 80 Friday to around 90 by the middle of next week, with overnight readings in the 60s. Winds will be light southeasterly through the weekend, then become more breezy early next week. With light winds, coastal marine conditions are good.

Tropical conditions are non-threatening at this time. Atlantic Disturbance 97L is disorganized in the Central Caribbean and is no longer expected to develop further. Tropical Storm Pilar in the Eastern Pacific is beginning to move westward, away from Central America and into the open waters of the Eastern Pacific. It will remain a tropical storm and does not threaten Central America or Mexico.

