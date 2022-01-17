Watch
Chilly to start, but temperatures on the rise on Monday

Warming trend lingers into midweek
This morning we are off to a chilly start across the Coastal Bend to start the day.
Stefanie Lauber forecast for Jan. 17, 2022
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 17, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Temperatures begin in the 30s, but we'll see a nice afternoon warm up to the lower 70s. Expect abundant sunshine on Monday as a trend of sunny and warm weather begins.

This evening, mostly clear skies will make for great viewing of the Wolf Moon. It's the first full moon of the year named for the howling wolves that become active early in the year.

Temperatures will warm to the 80s by Wednesday, but the above-average temperatures will be short-lived.

Our next best chance for rain will arrive with a cold front into the early morning hours of Thursday. Coverage will be scattered, but rainfall accumulations up to 1 inch are possible through the weekend. Chilly morning temperatures in the 30s will return for the weekend.

Have a great day!

