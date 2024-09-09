BUSY FORECAST: Tracking the tropics, rainfall, and cooler temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Our forecast is looking busy this week as 'Fake Fall' continues and all eyes monitor the latest with our 'tropical trouble' to the south.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Advisory for coastal neighborhoods in effect until Tuesday 7 p.m.

Small craft Advisory in effect until Tuesday 7 p.m.

Expect cooler conditions on this Monday! It's going to be very breezy with generally northeast wind 15-25 mph, gusting higher at times. This will make for another refreshing forecast with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Considerable cloudiness will transition to showers later this evening. Our rainfall forecast will depend greatly on the movement of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six (PTC #6).

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, breezy, and cool

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloud with intermittent showers

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great day!