Quick passing showers are likely

Warmer, more humid conditions into the weekend

Pleasant mornings in the 60s continue across the Coastal Bend — at least for now. Temps are on the rise and you'll feel it during the afternoons as the low 90s start to feel hotter. Humidity will make the weekend feel more like late summer. With a pair of cold fronts on the way, don't expect much of a cool-down. The first front won't significantly change our weather, and the second will only temper the heat to just above average (upper 80s).

As for rain, a few 'wrinkles' of low pressure will ride along the Texas Coast. This is why brief, passing showers are expected on Thursday. On Friday, another round of showers will move toward the Victoria Crossroads, so our extreme northern neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend might be in luck. Still, no meaningful rainfall is expected over the next seven days. It's possible our second cold front may change that part of the forecast, but it's too early to know for sure.

Brief spots of rain on Thursday, but still sunny, warm, and humid!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, not as muggy

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Warmer, humid

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful evening!