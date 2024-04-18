Watch Now
Breezy, warm and humid through Saturday, but thunderstorms may visit us Saturday night

Bill Alexander
Showers and thunderstorms should develop along a cold front Saturday night.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 17:24:53-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms will sweep through the Coastal Bend Saturday night with a cold front, then stray to isolated storms dot the region next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Breezy and humid tonight and Friday through Saturday
  • Showers and thunderstorms expected main southern Coastal Bend Saturday night
  • Stray to isolated showers and storms will appear during the coming week
  • Milder and drier conditions Sunday and Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 25 mph

Saturday Night:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 25 mph, becoming Northwest after midnight

Showers and thunderstorms should not interfere with outdoor activities during the day Saturday, but could affect Saturday night plans.

