Breezy, warm and humid through Saturday, but thunderstorms may visit us Saturday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms will sweep through the Coastal Bend Saturday night with a cold front, then stray to isolated storms dot the region next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy and humid tonight and Friday through Saturday
- Showers and thunderstorms expected main southern Coastal Bend Saturday night
- Stray to isolated showers and storms will appear during the coming week
- Milder and drier conditions Sunday and Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 25 mph
Saturday Night:
Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 13 to 25 mph, becoming Northwest after midnight
Showers and thunderstorms should not interfere with outdoor activities during the day Saturday, but could affect Saturday night plans.