Breezy and mild through most of work week; rain chances return Friday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — North winds die down Tuesday but return from the southeast Wednesday through Friday as a wet weather system approaches South Texas. Isolated showers Friday will become scattered thunderstorms over the weekend before ending Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Strong winds gusting near 40 mph return midweek

Isolated to scattered showers/t'storms Friday through Monday, with best rain chance over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, breezy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

North 10 to 18 mph

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

Northeast 6 o 9 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly cloudy and quite windy

Temperature:

Middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 20 to 39 mph

Windiness returns Wednesday through Friday ahead of a Pacific storm system that may bring up to an inch or rainfall.