Breezy and drier Tuesday, but slight rain chances return midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drier air Tuesday and prompted fire weather conditions across the western Coastal Bend, but a weak disturbance suggests isolated showers return for your Wednesday followed by warmer and more humid conditions for your holiday weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Fire Weather Warning and Wind Advisory today for inland Coastal Bend, and a Small Craft Advisory for our coastal waters

Wind lays down tonight and weather threats abate

Isolated showers will accompany a mid-level disturbance on Wednesday, but rainfall will be modest

More heat and humidity expected Friday through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the middle 50s

Winds:

northeast 4 to 8 mph, becoming variable after midnight

Tuesday:

Sunny, breezy and dry

Temperature:

High near 80

Winds:

Northwest 10 to 20 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Northeast 8 to 14 mph

With available moisture at a premium the showers Wednesday will be light and fleeting. Expect wind and humid conditions for your holiday weekend.