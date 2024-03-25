Breezy and drier Tuesday, but slight rain chances return midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drier air Tuesday and prompted fire weather conditions across the western Coastal Bend, but a weak disturbance suggests isolated showers return for your Wednesday followed by warmer and more humid conditions for your holiday weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Fire Weather Warning and Wind Advisory today for inland Coastal Bend, and a Small Craft Advisory for our coastal waters
- Wind lays down tonight and weather threats abate
- Isolated showers will accompany a mid-level disturbance on Wednesday, but rainfall will be modest
- More heat and humidity expected Friday through the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
northeast 4 to 8 mph, becoming variable after midnight
Tuesday:
Sunny, breezy and dry
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
Northwest 10 to 20 mph
Wednesday:
Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast 8 to 14 mph
With available moisture at a premium the showers Wednesday will be light and fleeting. Expect wind and humid conditions for your holiday weekend.