Beryl leaves, heat advisories return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday! We were dealt a kind hand of cards with Hurricane Beryl tracking far enough east where we saw very little impacts in the Coastal Bend. As turn the page on tropical trouble, heat alerts return to the forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat Advisories on deck to go into effect this afternoon from 2pm until 7pm for most of the Coastal Bend

Light winds

Beneficial rainfall on the way during the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and Partly Sunny

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a great day!