Areas of morning fog gave way to a partly cloudy, warm and humid afternoon for the Coastal Bend today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A stationary front northwest of the Coastal Bend will retreat north tonight, keeping the region warm and humid through Tuesday. A cold front arrives early Wednesday, accompanied by isolated showers and thunderstorms.

A series of upper-level disturbances will keep cloudiness, along with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, in the area Thursday through Saturday.

The first half of the week will be quite windy, thanks to a powerful storm system moving across the Central Plains. Southeasterly winds may gust to near 40 mph Monday and Tuesday, shifting to the north on Wednesday.

Waves rotating around the southern periphery of the Central Plains storm may provide much needed precipitation for our watershed.

Temperatures early in the week will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, with afternoon heat indices in the middle 90s. Overnight readings will dip only into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The second half of the week will feature afternoon temperatures in the 70s with lows in the lower 60s.

Rainfall may accumulate to over an inch in our northwestern regions Wednesday through Saturday, with lesser amounts toward the coast.