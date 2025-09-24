Another warm day in the forecast before cold front arrives Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We have another warm day in the forecast before we see a slight relief in temperatures for the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wednesday is the last warm day of the week

Rainfall increases overnight into Thursday

Cold front approaches Thursday morning

Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 90s for Corpus Christi this afternoon with increased heat index values. Headed into the evening, we will see rain chances increasing being promoted by the approaching cold front. With our recent dry trend, this could lead to some localized flooding in our neighborhoods as heavy rainfall is anticipated from overnight into Thursday.

As the cold front approaches into Thursday morning, highs on Thursday will struggle to break into the 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms likely

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday!