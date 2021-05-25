Another round of showers and storms today before drying out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've been keeping close tabs on an upper-level disturbance that has been in close proximity to the South Texas area for a better part of a week and has brought badly needed rainfall to the area.

It was this upper-level disturbance that single-handedly ended drought conditions for many and brought too much rain for others who are still having to deal with standing water. Lake levels continue to rise as well getting closer and closer to 50% capacity for Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir.

The upper-level disturbance is beginning to lose steam and will finally start making its way to the northeast, before completely dissipating and high pressure taking over our forecast.

As this happens, we’ll begin to dry out by tomorrow and the very warm temperatures, high humidity and steamy conditions will dominate.

Today: Isolated showers and storms, steamy, warm and breezy; coastal flood advisory and moderate to high rip current risk…High: 85…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clouds roll in, mild and very muggy…Low: 75…Wind: SE 7-14 mph.

Wednesday: Only a stray shower, otherwise good mix of clouds and sun; very warm…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Good amount of sunshine with clouds, breezy and very warm…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: High heat and humidity well in control…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Hot, breezy and humid…High: 89…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Few more clouds, a passing shower, still warm and breezy…High: 88…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

