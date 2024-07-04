Another hot summer day, less haze ahead of Independence Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend! We are still pretty hot out there for our mid-week temperatures. We will be less hazy as the Saharan Dust moves across the Coastal Bend but we will see another wave at the end of this week into the weekend. We are continuing to track Hurricane Beryl as it moves across the Caribbean and moves west. You can find the latest updates on Beryl in our Hurricane Blog.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Still hot outside but no heat alerts in place
- Less hazy conditions as the Saharan Dust passes through the Coastal Bend
- Rain is likely this weekend as Hurricane Beryl continues to move west towards the Gulf of Mexico
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, less hazy
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 13-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with moderate winds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 8-15 mph
Thursday: Happy Independence Day! Sunny with potential heat alerts
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 6-15 mph
Have a great and safe Wednesday!