Another foggy start to Tuesday with more cloud cover in store for this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Foggy start through 9-10am

Cloudy afternoon around ~79F

Strong gusts of wind from the southeast

As we're starting off our second day of the week we're seeing some fog develop and reduce visibility for many neighborhoods. Around 9-10am we should see most of it dissipate as the Sun rises more, but cloud cover will hold on throughout the day keeping us slightly cooler in the upper 70s for most of our daytime highs. As we head into the rest of the week we'll see more sunshine come back out as temperatures slowly climb into the mid 80s by this weekend. By Valentine's Day on Saturday we're expecting our next cold front to arrive in the Coastal Bend that could stir up a small rain chance for us (~35%.) Other than that it won't affect daytime highs to dramatically, but it will cool off our overnight lows from the 60s and back into the 50s to kick off next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy Skies

Temperature: 79F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, AM Patchy Fog

Temperature: 62F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 81F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!