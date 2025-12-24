Another foggy start for our Christmas Eve with a weekend cold front in sight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend and Merry Christmas Eve!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory through 10am this morning

80s for daytime highs this afternoon with feels like temps in the mid 80s

Sunday night brings our next cold front and rain chance to the area

Today we're starting off foggy and humid once again for our Christmas Eve with sunshine and 80s expected this afternoon. As we go into the Christmas holiday we'll repeat this pattern and continue it through the weekend! Finally by Sunday night we're anticipating a cold front to arrive that brings a small rain chance and much cooler temperatures as we kick off the second week of Winter on Monday. Rain wise it looks like our best chance is with the arrival of the cold front otherwise we will only see very spotty activity over the next day or two with the increased moisture in our atmosphere.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today (Christmas Eve): AM Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Overnight Fog

Temperature: 65F

Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph

Thursday (Christmas): AM Fog, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great day and a Merry Christmas Coastal Bend!