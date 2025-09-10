Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another cool start, then warm and sunny across the Coastal Bend

Rain chances return after Wednesday
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your midweek forecast. (09-09-2025)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Another cool start near 70º
  • Average temps
  • Showers return soon

There was a little hint of autumn across the Coastal Bend this morning! Winds from the northeast kept a cool feel in the air. Temps warmed from the low 70s to the low 90s this afternoon, and I'm expecting similar conditions tomorrow. Enjoy it for now, because Thursday will bring the return of more humidity and rain chances.

Remember that front that passed to our south? It's still churning up showers over the Gulf waters, but they've been drifting south toward the Rio Grande Valley. By Thursday, help arrives from the weather pattern 'upstairs' in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A coastal trough or a 'wrinkle' of low pressure along our coast will form late Thursday and bring another opportunity for isolated to scattered showers overnight and into Friday. As of right now, Friday night plans look dry. More rain is likely at the beginning of next week, too!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear skies, cooler
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and warm
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a terrific night!

