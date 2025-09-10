CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Another cool start near 70º

Average temps

Showers return soon

There was a little hint of autumn across the Coastal Bend this morning! Winds from the northeast kept a cool feel in the air. Temps warmed from the low 70s to the low 90s this afternoon, and I'm expecting similar conditions tomorrow. Enjoy it for now, because Thursday will bring the return of more humidity and rain chances.

Remember that front that passed to our south? It's still churning up showers over the Gulf waters, but they've been drifting south toward the Rio Grande Valley. By Thursday, help arrives from the weather pattern 'upstairs' in the upper levels of the atmosphere. A coastal trough or a 'wrinkle' of low pressure along our coast will form late Thursday and bring another opportunity for isolated to scattered showers overnight and into Friday. As of right now, Friday night plans look dry. More rain is likely at the beginning of next week, too!

Another cool start, then warm and sunny across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, cooler

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a terrific night!