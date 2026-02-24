Another chilly start, but potentially record-breaking heat is on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Last chilly start in the 40s

Sunny, breezy afternoon in the 70s for highs

Elevated fire danger today and tomorrow

Potentially record breaking heat by Thursday

We're starting off chilly once again in the 40s for most neighbors with a few upper 30s sneaking their way in also. By this afternoon we'll approach the upper 70s and even lower 80s for daytime highs with a breezy wind. Right now we're expecting winds to pick up later this morning and get towards 25-30mph with peak gusts this afternoon.

For the next two days we'll stay on the warm-up with the 80s and a few 90s tomorrow and more 90s around nearly all of the area as we head into Thursday! Keep in mind this could be record breaking with our current record at 89F from 2024.

By Thursday night our next cold front should arrive and drop our daytime highs back into the lower 80s for the remainder of the seven day forecast taking us into the start of March on Sunday and Monday! Overnight lows don't dip too much settling out in the lower 60s with rain chances looking minimal unfortunately.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Breezy Afternoon

Temperature: 77F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear



Temperature: 60F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy Afternoon

Temperature: 88F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, G 25-35 mph

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!