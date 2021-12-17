Another balmy day today before cooler, wet weekend conditions arrive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a week-long stint with above normal temperatures, strong southerly winds and high humidity across South Texas, we have some changes that will arrive over the weekend that will bring dramatically cooler temperatures. We could also could see some strong winds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

We'll have one more day of warm, windy conditions, topping out out this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s over much of the Coastal Bend today. Winds have been gusting around 30-35 mph each day and today will be no different.

The much-anticipated cold front will begin to push southward tonight and early tomorrow and an increase of showers and storms along the frontal boundary will increase.

The front will push in around noon through 5 p.m. and showers will begin as the frontal passage occurs. We'll see a lull in rainfall activity by Saturday night and into Sunday with overcast skies, chilly temperatures and only a few areas of spotty drizzle and light rain.

Activity will increase late Sunday and into Monday as an upper-level low migrates from west to east over the region.

Total rainfall accumulations will total around a half to one inch of rainfall over the region. Some locations could see that tip over the one-inch mark.

As far as temperatures are concerned, we'll go from the 70s prior to the front arriving on Saturday down to the 40s by Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday will struggle to exit the 50s. We'll go back down into the 40s Monday morning and highs will again struggle to reach the upper 50s to lower 60s under overcast skies and breezy northerly winds.

We'll finally get into an upper-level high pressure dome by Tuesday and for the remainder of the week and temperatures will start to moderate back into the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine and overall, pretty nice days.

Today: Mainly cloudy with peeks of sunshine, very warm, humid and windy…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Muggy, humid and partly cloudy…Low: 69…Wind: SSE 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Transition day with warm and muggy conditions through midday with temps in the 70s, then a front moves in during the afternoon and brings increased rainfall, cooler temperatures and likely rainfall…High: 78…Wind: SW 8-16 mph/ N 15-25 MPH and gusting.

Sunday: Mainly overcast, damp, breezy and chilly…High: 56…Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.

Monday: Showers increase early with chilly temperatures; rainfall exits to the east by the late afternoon…High: 58…Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: More sunshine, seasonal and nice…High: 68…Wind: ENE 7-14 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder and nice…High: 71…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Have a great day and weekend!