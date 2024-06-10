Ample rainfall early today fell across the watershed and benefitted coastal areas as well

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Welcome rainfall, with no severe weather attached, graced the Coastal Bend early today, and more is expected Tuesday night. Excessive heat looms mid- to late-week, however.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rains of 1 to 2 inches fell in the Nueces River watershed early today, and more is expected through early Wednesday
- Heat indices of up to 115 degrees are anticipated Wednesday through the upcoming weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light southwest wind
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East wind 10 to 20 mph
While rainfall is beneficial, the excessive heat will be troubling and demand attention. Take care while outdoors for extended periods of time.