Ample rainfall early today fell across the watershed and benefitted coastal areas as well

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Welcome rainfall, with no severe weather attached, graced the Coastal Bend early today, and more is expected Tuesday night. Excessive heat looms mid- to late-week, however.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rains of 1 to 2 inches fell in the Nueces River watershed early today, and more is expected through early Wednesday

Heat indices of up to 115 degrees are anticipated Wednesday through the upcoming weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Light southwest wind

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 18 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East wind 10 to 20 mph

While rainfall is beneficial, the excessive heat will be troubling and demand attention. Take care while outdoors for extended periods of time.