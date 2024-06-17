All eyes on the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and potential for torrential rainfall this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A very wet, windy and stormy week and weekend is expected as deep tropical moisture pours into the Coastal Bend. A Flood Watch and a Coastal Flood Watch are in effect through Thursday afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Periods of heavy rainfall will accompany gusty winds through late Thursday

Additional rainfall is expected through the upcoming weekend

Tropical updates will be provided periodically

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

Low near 80

Winds:

East southeast 17 to 30 mph

Tuesday :

Mostly cloudy and windy with numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

East wind 16 to 31 mph

Wednesday:

Cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms; heavy rainfall at times

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 22 to 33 mph

Persons in normally flood-prone areas need to keep up on the latest in critical weather information for the next several days.