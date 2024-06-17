Watch Now
All eyes on the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and potential for torrential rainfall this week

A disturbance in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of becoming the Atlantic Basin's first tropical cyclone of 2024, and its impact may bring monumental rainfall to the Coastal Bend.
NOAA
Seven-day rainfall outlook from the NOAA Weather Prediction Center
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jun 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A very wet, windy and stormy week and weekend is expected as deep tropical moisture pours into the Coastal Bend. A Flood Watch and a Coastal Flood Watch are in effect through Thursday afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Periods of heavy rainfall will accompany gusty winds through late Thursday
  • Additional rainfall is expected through the upcoming weekend
  • Tropical updates will be provided periodically

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
East southeast 17 to 30 mph

Tuesday :
Mostly cloudy and windy with numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
East wind 16 to 31 mph

Wednesday:
Cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms; heavy rainfall at times
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 22 to 33 mph

Persons in normally flood-prone areas need to keep up on the latest in critical weather information for the next several days.

