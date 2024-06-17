All eyes on the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and potential for torrential rainfall this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A very wet, windy and stormy week and weekend is expected as deep tropical moisture pours into the Coastal Bend. A Flood Watch and a Coastal Flood Watch are in effect through Thursday afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Periods of heavy rainfall will accompany gusty winds through late Thursday
- Additional rainfall is expected through the upcoming weekend
- Tropical updates will be provided periodically
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
East southeast 17 to 30 mph
Tuesday :
Mostly cloudy and windy with numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
East wind 16 to 31 mph
Wednesday:
Cloudy and windy with rain and thunderstorms; heavy rainfall at times
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 22 to 33 mph
Persons in normally flood-prone areas need to keep up on the latest in critical weather information for the next several days.