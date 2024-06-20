Alberto makes landfall in Mexico, but its impacts linger in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While impacts of Alberto linger through the weekend, another disturbance looms in the Bay of Campeche. We will keep you informed of developments.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rip current risks will remain high on Friday
- Coastal flooding will linger through Saturday
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East wind 14 to 26 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
East 10 to 21 mph
Saturday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast 12 to 21 mph
Expect showery conditions well into next week, along with with elevated river levels and increasing mosquitoes.