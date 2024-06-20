Alberto makes landfall in Mexico, but its impacts linger in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While impacts of Alberto linger through the weekend, another disturbance looms in the Bay of Campeche. We will keep you informed of developments.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Rip current risks will remain high on Friday

Coastal flooding will linger through Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, windy and humid with numerous showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East wind 14 to 26 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

East 10 to 21 mph

Saturday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East northeast 12 to 21 mph

Expect showery conditions well into next week, along with with elevated river levels and increasing mosquitoes.