Air you can wear

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! There are lots of festivities going on this weekend and for the most part, the weather should cooperate.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very humid through Sunday afternoon
- First 80ºF expected Friday
- Showers begin early Saturday morning through early afternoon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with more peeks of sunshine, windy.
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, showers begin after midnight.
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph
Saturday: Morning t-showers, afternoon clouds. Breezy.
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Happy a safe and awesome weekend!