After this morning's soaking rains, how much more is to come?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This morning's torrential rainfall was primarily over the immediate coastal plains, with painfully little of it in our Nueces River watershed. Additional showers and thunderstorms may reach further inland in the coming days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Expect isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is not expected.

Temperatures will return to near or above normal.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Friday:

Mostly cloudy with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East 5 to 10 mph

Beach conditions will be good, with low rip current risk and 85 degree water temperatures.