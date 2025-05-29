Watch Now
After this morning's soaking rains, how much more is to come?

Strong thunderstorms that doused the Coastal Bend this morning. Isolated showers can be expected the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Torrential rainfall early today soaked much of the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This morning's torrential rainfall was primarily over the immediate coastal plains, with painfully little of it in our Nueces River watershed. Additional showers and thunderstorms may reach further inland in the coming days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Expect isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday.
  • Heavy rainfall is not expected.
  • Temperatures will return to near or above normal.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 20 mph

Friday:
Mostly cloudy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East 5 to 10 mph

Beach conditions will be good, with low rip current risk and 85 degree water temperatures.

