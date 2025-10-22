Above normal temperatures through the end of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Temperatures are still warm in our neighborhoods today, but the good news is we are tying or breaking records with our heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures mainly stuck around in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s for our neighborhoods this afternoon. Overnight into early this morning, we had some increased cloud cover and light showers that kept us a little bit cooler for a little longer this morning. Therefore, this afternoon, we had a slower heat up to the day.

Towards the end of the week headed into Friday night, rain chances increase for Saturday. This will be our best opportunity of rainfall to help make an impact in our neighborhoods along with a light cold front. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Wednesday!