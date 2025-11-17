Above normal temperatures expected through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have another warm and dry weekend in store.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures remain above normal through the weekend and majority of next week. Dry conditions also stick around in the forecast until midweek when our more northern neighbors are expected to get some rain, followed by the rest of the area by late week.

Another cold front approaches the Coastal Bend by late week as well, into Thursday and Friday, bringing our temperatures closer to normal for this time of year.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Sunny skies

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy skies

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!