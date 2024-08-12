A very hot Monday to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend! We are starting the week off hot and with heat advisories in place until 7 p.m. for some of our coastal communities. You may have seen a couple of stray showers this morning due to some sea breeze action, but there is no large projected rainfall in the forecast this week. We will see another round of light showers from the sea breeze Tuesday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We have dangerous heat values this week. It will certainly be important to drink water, take frequent breaks from the heat if possible, wear sunscreen and light, loose fitted clothing. When we start to see our temperatures reach the mid to upper 90s, imagine how much hotter our feels-like temperatures are. With there being no major rain in the forecast this week, it will continue to be hot, dry and humid.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 80°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers possible in the morning

Temperature: High 95°F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great Monday and start to your week!