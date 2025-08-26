A stormy afternoon across our coastal neighborhoods, partly cloudy skies tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We had goomy skies, roaring clouds, and rainfall this afternoon throughout portions of our coastal communities.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Rain chances wrap up Wednesday
- Thursday and Friday expected to be warmer
- Rain chances return by the weekend
Tuesday is our rainier day of the week, but we will still see some passing showers Wednesday. High pressure builds in by Thursday and Friday and temperatures will be back to near-normal for this time of year, mid 90s for Corpus Christi.
Rain chances make a return this weekend, closer to Saturday evening into Monday. While we are expected to get some rainfall into Labor Day Weekend, this rain will not be as heavy as the rain we had today.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!