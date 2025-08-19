A rainy afternoon with more showers in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We had a stormy afternoon as showers and thunderstorms rolled through our area from the northeast. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall is in place for today and Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

As storms moved through, we saw a quick temperature drop and wind increase throughout our neighborhoods, especially along the coast. We still have some passing showers in the forecast this evening before wrapping up tonight.

Daily rain chances are in the forecast through the early portion of the weekend. Overall rainfall accumulation is expected to be a little over an inch or less. These are some quick moving showers and thunderstorms.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with showers/thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, skies muggy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!