A little more rain in the forecast before 'hot and dry' weather returns

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber is tracking how much rainy weather is left in our forecast (6-30-25)
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Tropical downpours will wrap up by midweek
  • Saharan dust will return midweek and reduce air quality

The tropical downpours were a welcome sight today. Rainfall was plentiful here locally, but also in the watershed. While not a 'drought-buster,' this rain will definitely benefit our suffering lake levels and dry soils.

Rain Totals Watershed.png

Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler on Tuesday as the rest of the rain wraps up. Expect highs to top out near 90ºF, though in neighborhoods that see less rain, temps will be hotter. Saharan dust will take over the spotlight for the second half of the week. That means the Fourth of July holiday will likely be very hot, hazy, and humid. Plan to drink plenty of water! Air quality will also be a concern on account of the Saharan dust, which can be a respiratory irritant.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers linger
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Widely scattered downpours
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Storms ending, cooler
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous evening!

