A little cool to start, but Thursday is shaping up to be just about perfect

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cool start to the day in the 30s and 40s

Sunny skies throughout the day with light winds

Daytime highs around ~70F today

Daytime highs around ~80F into the weekend

As we get ready for our Thursday we're seeing temps dip down into the 30s and 40s under the clear skies thanks to some additional radiational cooling. When we head into tomorrow and the weekend though, daytime highs surge under the high pressure that's working in and push up towards ~80F by tomorrow and hold that into the weekend and next week! Things are starting to settle down some at least through the next seven days. Our next rain chance comes into the area by next Tuesday with a little more moisture and upper level support. However, that rain chance is only around ~30-35% right now with rainfall accumulation totals seeming rather low if any. Either way it's still a good five days away and plenty could change so make sure to check back for updates! For now expect those sunny skies into the weekend with a little bit more cloud cover as we head into early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 70F

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear

Temperature: 41F

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny Skies

Temperature: 79F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday out there! I would say it's just about perfect weather today!