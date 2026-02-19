A foggy Thursday morning, with this afternoon bringing plenty of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fog this morning through ~9-10am
- Sunshine and 80s(and some 90s out west) this afternoon
- Cold front arrives Saturday bringing cooler temps for Sunday
As we're starting off our Thursday we're seeing the redevelopment of some fog out there reducing visibility for some neighborhoods. When we get into this afternoon we'll see the clouds start to clear out and temperatures ramp up into the 80s and even 90s for western neighborhoods towards Hebbronville.
Tomorrow is just about a copy and paste of today with the potential for a quick passing shower or drizzle in the morning commute hours. Daytime highs and sunshine in the afternoon once again take us into the 80s for afternoon highs.
Saturday we;re expecting our next cold front to arrive in the Coastal Bend as make things very breezy into the afternoon out of the north gusting around 20-30mph. Sunday temperatures take a dip only getting into the lower 70s and maybe even upper 60s for highs by Monday. Overnight lows also return to the 40s for a couple of nights to kick off the final week of February.
This will be brief lived though as by Wednesday we look to return to the mid 80s potentially for some of those daytime highs as we warm pretty quickly through the rest of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Morning Fog and Clouds, Afternoon Sun and Heat
Temperature: 86F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Fog in the AM hours
Temperature: 67F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Friday: Morning Fog and Drizzle, Afternoon Sunshine
Temperature: 85F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!