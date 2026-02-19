A foggy Thursday morning, with this afternoon bringing plenty of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fog this morning through ~9-10am

Sunshine and 80s(and some 90s out west) this afternoon

Cold front arrives Saturday bringing cooler temps for Sunday

As we're starting off our Thursday we're seeing the redevelopment of some fog out there reducing visibility for some neighborhoods. When we get into this afternoon we'll see the clouds start to clear out and temperatures ramp up into the 80s and even 90s for western neighborhoods towards Hebbronville.

Tomorrow is just about a copy and paste of today with the potential for a quick passing shower or drizzle in the morning commute hours. Daytime highs and sunshine in the afternoon once again take us into the 80s for afternoon highs.

Saturday we;re expecting our next cold front to arrive in the Coastal Bend as make things very breezy into the afternoon out of the north gusting around 20-30mph. Sunday temperatures take a dip only getting into the lower 70s and maybe even upper 60s for highs by Monday. Overnight lows also return to the 40s for a couple of nights to kick off the final week of February.

This will be brief lived though as by Wednesday we look to return to the mid 80s potentially for some of those daytime highs as we warm pretty quickly through the rest of next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning Fog and Clouds, Afternoon Sun and Heat

Temperature: 86F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Fog in the AM hours



Temperature: 67F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Friday: Morning Fog and Drizzle, Afternoon Sunshine

Temperature: 85F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!