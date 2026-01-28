A chilly start to Wednesday, with a pleasant afternoon on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Freeze Warning in effect for northern portions of the Coastal Bend through 9am
- Sunny skies warm us up quickly to the 50 and 60s this afternoon
- Another cold front on the way makes way for a cool end to January
Well we have clear skies overhead and light winds around the Coastal Bend once again this morning, so we're seeing some exceptional cooling out there into the 30s for most inland neighbors! Luckily the sunny skies overhead this morning will quickly warm us up as we'll see the 50s and even 60s make their return to the board for afternoon highs. Going into tomorrow a few more clouds work in, but temperatures even warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Going into Thursday evening we'll see our next cold front work into the area making way for a weekend in the 50s and 60s. Luckily there won't be any freezing precipitation to worry about it looks like with this one.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 65F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph, then PM E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Temperature: 45F
Winds: E ~5 mph
Thursday: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 70F
Winds: S-SE 5-10 mph
I hope you have a great start to your Wednesday!