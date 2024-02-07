Usher announces 2024 'Past Present Future' hits tour

Dear millienials, are you ready to dance, cry, and scream?

If you really want more Usher, you don’t have to scream it out louder as the R&B icon just announced he’s going on tour.

The singer, who has had a successful Las Vegas residency for two years now, says he's going on a tour across North America after performing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

“U ready for me? Presenting USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE, starting August 2024!,” Usher shared in a social media post.

According to a press release, Usher will be performing tracks spanning his 30-year career, as well as songs from "Coming Home," his ninth studio album set for release this Friday, Feb. 9.

The tour, organized by Live Nation, is set to kick off on Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will go through 24 cities, including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Toronto, New York City, Detroit, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Austin, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, and St. Louis.

Live Nation says fans who are Citi card members or Verizon customers will be able to get presale tickets starting Wednesday, Feb. 7, and general sales will start Monday Feb. 12, the day after the Super Bowl.

