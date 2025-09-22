White House announcement could link acetaminophen to autism risk, add new treatments

The White House is expected Monday to announce a possible link between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and autism risk, according to The Washington Post — a claim likely to draw strong reaction from the medical community.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of mainstream medical guidance, is expected to attend the announcement. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the announcement will represent what the Trump administration is describing as "gold standard science."

"The president will be making a major announcement focused on the childhood autism epidemic alongside his top health advisors who are working to make America health again," Leavitt told reporters at a White House press briefing. "This will be a powerful display of how the entire Trump administration is committed to addressing root causes of chronic diseases."

Trump discussed the upcoming announcement Sunday during a memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona and suggested it will include a new treatment option for autism.

"I think it's going to be one of the most important news conferences I'll ever have and I look so forward to it," Trump said.

"We're going to be talking in the Oval Office and White House about autism, how it happens, so we won't let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it so that parents can help their child — their beautiful child," he added.

Medical experts and public health officials have previously cautioned against drawing causal links between over-the-counter medications and autism without substantial peer‑reviewed evidence. The maker of Tylenol, Kenvue, said the company stands with public health officials and believes there's no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism," a spokesperson from Tylenol maker Kenvue said in a statement. "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers. Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives."

The Autism Society said in a statement to Scripps News that it is "deeply concerned" about what could be announced on Monday.

"Autism is not a single condition with a single cause—it is diverse and complex, shaped by genetic, biological, and environmental factors," the organization said. "Premature or overstated claims risk retraumatizing families, spreading misinformation, and undermining public health."

Autism Speaks, a nonprofit advocacy group, reports that one in 31 children in the U.S. has a form of autism, along with one in 45 adults.