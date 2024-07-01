US Rep. Victoria Spartz charged with weapons violation in DC airport

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican representing Indiana, has been charged with a weapons violation in a D.C. airport, Scripps News has confirmed.

Spartz was charged on Friday, June 28 with committing a weapons violation in Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. She was charged under a section of Virginia code that prohibits guns and ammunition in an airport terminal.

There were no immediately available details about the weapon or object Spartz is charged with having. Spartz's office has not commented on the incident.

Spartz has been summoned to court in Virginia. Violation of the law is a misdemeanor.

Spartz serves in the U.S. House of Representatives for Indiana's 5th District. She was elected in 2020. Prior to that she served as a member of the Indiana state Senate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.