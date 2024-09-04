Tenants at troubled Colorado apartments speak out against Venezuelan gang rumors

Residents at a Colorado apartment complex are speaking out against the narrative that their building is being taken over by a Venezuelan gang.

Tenants at the Edge At Lowry apartments in Aurora, Colorado, held a press conference on Tuesday, where they disputed claims about gangs taking over the complex ever since viral videos allegedly showing the gang, Tren de Aragua, breaking into apartments have been shared by people all over the world.

Many tenants tell Scripps News Denver they do not believe the gang is present at the complex. They said the most significant problems they've dealt with are the uninhabitable conditions of the building they're living in, a story Scripps News Denver covered a few weeks ago.

One tenant, who is from Venezuela, said he now feels targeted since the rumors began circulating.

“I’m scared to go out. They’re accusing all of us at the complex of being in gangs, and this is completely false," tenant Oscar Rojas said in Spanish. “It’s completely false. There are good people here, families. There’s always going to be crime everywhere."

Despite Scripps News Denver's efforts to get answers from officials, there was little context surrounding the viral videos.

A Facebook post by Mayor Mike Coffman perhaps added to the panic when he called for an emergency court order to clear the apartment buildings associated with Venezuelan gang activity, declaring the properties a "criminal nuisance."

On Monday, Aurora police and Coffman visited the Edge at Lowry Apartments and said they did not find anyone with an outstanding warrant or other criminal activity while canvassing the apartment complex.

Tenants said one of their biggest concerns is that this will all result in their being evicted and having no place to go.

“There’s been fear that we will get kicked out," said resident Yusmelis Carrillo, who lives at the complex with her husband and young children.

Carillo added that she has been feeling uneasy because several cars have been driving by the area, and people have been wandering into the property, often insulting the residents.

"Yesterday, an American drove their car by with a flag, insulting people here," she said in Spanish.

“People from all nationalities are coming, taking photos," added Rojas.

A spokesperson for the City of Aurora shared the following statement on Tuesday:

The city is attempting to work with all parties involved, which will impact any legal process and timing. An emergency court order is only one of several considerations at this time. There will be no official court filings until at least after the meeting has taken place.



The city of Aurora is handling public safety concerns at these problem buildings, making arrests, and conducting proactive police work. The state law is clear when it comes to a property owner's responsibility when it comes to addressing health hazards and code violations at the apartment buildings they own. We will continue to aggressively pursue a resolution in order to address the poor conditions impacting residents.







This story was originally published by Kristian Lopez at Scripps News Denver.

