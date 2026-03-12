Suspect in Michigan synagogue attack dead after confrontation with security

A suspect is dead after Michigan law enforcement agencies responded Thursday to reports of an active shooter and a vehicle ramming at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the attacker breached the building and drove down a hallway before being confronted by security, who stopped the threat.

It was still unclear whether the suspect died from shots fired by a security officer or another cause because a fire broke out afterward.

The temple’s lead security officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and taken to a hospital, but is expected to recover.

Other officers were being treated for smoke inhalation due to the burning vehicle, officials said.

Temple Israel houses a preschool. Authorities said no children or staff were injured.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, authorities emphasized that the building remains an active crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities did not share further details about the lone suspect or a possible motive.

"Temple Israel was the victim of a terrorist gunman who was confronted and neutralized by our security personnel who are truly heroes," Temple Israel said in a post on Facebook. "Our teachers followed their training and kept the children safe and calm."

The U.S. Department of Justice said it is sending members of its civil rights division to the scene, suggesting investigators are examining whether the suspect may have been motivated by hate.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is monitoring the situation and released a statement condemning the incident.

"This is heartbreaking," she said. "Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

President Donald Trump also offered well-wishes for those impacted.

"I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in Detroit," he said during a previously scheduled event at the White House on Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies are providing additional security at other temples in the area out of an abundance of caution.

The FBI said it would provide additional updates during a planned media event on Friday.